Last Published: Fri, Aug 11 2017. 02 38 PM IST

At least 33,000 NPS subscribers opt for higher equity investment

Scores of National Pension System (NPS) subscribers opt for higher equity holding to earn higher returns
Sahib Sharma
More than 33,000 subscribers till July-end opted for the aggressive life-cycle policy, where the equity investment proportion is capped at 75% upto the age of 35 years. Photo: AFP
More than 33,000 subscribers till July-end opted for the aggressive life-cycle policy, where the equity investment proportion is capped at 75% upto the age of 35 years. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: A large number of National Pension System (NPS) subscribers are opting for greater equity holdings in the hope of earning higher returns. Until July-end, more than 33,000 subscribers had opted for the aggressive life-cycle policy, wherein the equity investment proportion is capped at 75% upto the age of 35, according to a person aware of the development, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Both aggressive and conservative life-cycle funds were introduced by the Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India (PFRDA) in December. These schemes are not available for government employees who form close to 50% of the total subscribers of 10.7 million at the end of June quarter.

At the end of June, NPS had a corpus of Rs.1.9 trillion, of which 87% was contributed by government employees.

There are three asset classes -- E, C and G -- under which subscribers have the option of investing their money in NPS. Asset class E pertains to equity for which the ceiling was fixed at 50%, prior to the launch of the aggressive fund. Class G invests in government securities and class C in investments other than government securities such as corporate bonds.

According to data compiled by Value Research, one-year returns, as on 5 July, for the equity, government and corporate debt funds, under a tier 1 NPS account, were 17.03%, 11.39% and 10.46%, respectively.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) gave a return of 8.65% in the financial year 2016-17 to its 40 million borrowers. EPFO money is invested only in government securities.

“People tend to take more risk at the early stage of life and since NPS is a long-term product, equity tends to perform well,” said Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories, a financial planning firm.

“Market performance can be a secondary factor for attraction towards equity,” added Sadagopan.

First Published: Fri, Aug 11 2017. 02 38 PM IST
