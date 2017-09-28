RBI increases foreign investment limits for sovereign bonds

File photo. The new changes by the Reserve Bank of India will be effective from 3 October. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it would raise the foreign investment limits for government bonds by Rs8,000 crore ($1.22 billion) to Rs2.5 trillion for the October-December quarter, after current quotas had been almost fully exhausted.

The RBI said the limits for long-term investors in government bonds would be raised by Rs6,000 crore, while the limits for general investors would be raised by Rs2,000 crore.

The banking regulator also raised the limits for state development loans by Rs6,200 crore, with Rs4,700 crore of that raised for long-term investors and Rs1,500 crore for general investors.

The changes in limits would be effective as of 3 October. Reuters