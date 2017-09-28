RBI increases foreign investment limits for sovereign bonds
RBI will increase limits for long-term investors in government bonds by Rs6,000 crore and for general investors by Rs2,000 crore
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it would raise the foreign investment limits for government bonds by Rs8,000 crore ($1.22 billion) to Rs2.5 trillion for the October-December quarter, after current quotas had been almost fully exhausted.
The RBI said the limits for long-term investors in government bonds would be raised by Rs6,000 crore, while the limits for general investors would be raised by Rs2,000 crore.
The banking regulator also raised the limits for state development loans by Rs6,200 crore, with Rs4,700 crore of that raised for long-term investors and Rs1,500 crore for general investors.
The changes in limits would be effective as of 3 October. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Sep 28 2017. 06 05 PM IST
