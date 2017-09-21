NSE to auction investment limit for Rs2,220 crore corporate bonds

The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it will auction investment limits for overseas investors for purchase of corporate bonds worth over Rs2,200 crore on Friday.

The auction will be conducted on NSE’s e-bid platform from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a statement.

The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit.

Till Wednesday, total investment in the corporate debt category has reached Rs242,094 crore, 99.09% of total permitted threshold of Rs 244,323 crore, as per the latest update with depositories.

Consequently, the exchange will conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits (Rs2,229 crore) on 22 September. Besides, a mock bidding session was conducted on Thursday to check the system’s performance.