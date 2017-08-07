Market live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, JP Associates shares jump 18%

The BSE Sensex opened higher on Monday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens higher at 32,377.22 points on Monday. The broader Nifty, too, rises in opening hours.

The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar, tracking mixed Asian currencies market. Asian markets opened higher, tracking the gains in the US stocks over the weekend.

Here are the latest updates from the markets:

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 51.81 points, or 0.16%, to 32,377.22, while the Nifty 50 rises 17.5 points, or 0.17%, to 10,083.90.

9.25am: Jaiprakash Associates Ltd rises 18% to Rs29.75 after the company reported a profit of Rs764.99 crore in the June quarter after 12 consecutive quarter losses.

9.20am: Wockhardt Ltd rises 2% to Rs608.90 after the company said it got US Food and Drug Administration’s approval for an antibiotic injection.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 63.73 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 63.70 a dollar, down 0.20% from its Friday’s close of 63.58.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.453%, compared to its previous close of 6.441%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was down 0.26%, Philippines peso 0.16%, Taiwan dollar 0.09% and Malaysian ringgit 0.07%. However, China offshore spot was up 0.1%, China renminbi 0.09% and Singapore dollar 0.07%.