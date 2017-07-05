Should you invest in DDA Aawasiya Yojana?

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched DDA Aawasiya Yojana 2017, under which it is offering 12,072 houses of different sizes across Delhi. Applications for the scheme have been available since 30 June and you can apply till 11 August 2017. Most of the houses in this scheme are those that were returned by allottees of the housing scheme that was launched in 2014. Though apartments are being offered at the same price as in 2014, we try to see if the current offering is attractive.

What’s on offer

Out of the total 12,072 apartments, 87 are high income group (HIG) apartments, 404 are mid-income group (MIG) apartments, 11,197 are low income group (LIG) or one bedroom apartments, and 384 are Janta apartments, which are usually targeted at the economically weaker sections (EWS). Size of HIG flats varies between 72.43 sq. m and 156.61 sq. m. Prices vary between Rs53.52 lakh and Rs126.81 lakh. Janta flats start from 18.80 sq. m in size and are priced upwards of Rs7.07 lakh. Most of these apartments are in areas such as Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Dwarka, Rohini, Narela, Siraspur, and Jahangirpuri.

What’s new

In the previous scheme of 2014, homebuyers had to bear with a 5-year lock-in before they could sell the houses. There is no such limitation this time. Also, this time the apartments are freehold instead of leasehold, which they were in the previous scheme. Eligible allottees can avail interest subsidy of up to Rs2.67 lakh under the credit-linked subsidy component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

However, only those who do not hold any type of property under the name of their spouse, child or their own name, are eligible to apply. The applicants will have to deposit an application fee of Rs2 lakh for HIG and MIG apartments and Rs1 lakh for Janta and LIG apartments. You can apply online by going to www.dda.org.in; and offline at designated branches of State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank; or by going directly to DDA’s office at Vikas Sadan, New Delhi.

Unlike previous schemes, if you withdraw from the scheme before 15 days from the date of draw, your application money will be returned without any deduction. But if you withdraw after the names of allottees have been drawn—but before issue of demand-cum-allotment letter—25% of application money will be deducted. If you withdraw within 90 days from the date of issue of allotment letter, 50% of application money will be deducted. If you want to withdraw from the scheme after that, you would lose all your application money.

Should you buy?

“Most of these flats are located in the west, north-west and north-east areas and fringes of Delhi and those areas are typically low on infrastructure. It is essential for homebuyers to see if the support infrastructure in these apartment projects is ready. DDA usually has an up-and-down record in providing the appropriate type of infrastructure for its apartment projects,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.

It is a common notion that apartments under government schemes are cheaper when compared to options available from private developers in the same vicinity. “But then the amenities in such projects are also quite basic. Also, private developers have not really entered the affordable or EWS housing in a big way and it still remains largely a domain of the government and its agencies,” said Puri.

Remember that many of these apartments were returned by earlier allottees because of their small size and lack of infrastructure. However, DDA claims to have completed all the required infrastructure and offers prior inspection of properties by interested applicants. So go and visit the apartments where you want to apply, look at the infrastructure and size of the house; and only apply if you are satisfied.