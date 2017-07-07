Reliance shares rise over 3%, market valuation up by Rs16,104 crore

The Reliance stock has gained 410.7 points or 38% so far this year. Photo: Reuters More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) surged over 3% to hit a nine-year high and added Rs16,104 crore to its market valuation.

The stock jumped 3.43% to close at Rs1,490.80 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 3.85% to Rs1,497—its multi-year high level.

RIL’s scrip was the top performer among the 30-Sensex components. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company rose by 3.36% to end at Rs1,491.15.

The company’s market valuation zoomed Rs16,104.42 crore to Rs4,84,743.42 crore.

On the volume front, 6.78 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 81 lakh shares changed hands at the NSE during the day.

The company’s stock has gained 410.7 points or 38% so far this year.