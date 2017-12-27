Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; RCom, Pidilite Industries in news

Asian markets were mixed in early Wednesday trade. Photo: Mint

US stocks end lower; Asian markets open mixed

US stocks closed lower in light volume trade Tuesday as shares of Apple tumbled, offsetting gains in energy stocks as oil prices hit their highest in more than two years.

Asian markets were mixed in early Wednesday trade, with most markets shrugging off declines seen on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors in the region await the release of industrial profit numbers out of China.

RCom finalizes Rs39,000 crore debt resolution plan

Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) has finalized a debt resolution plan that involves the sale of its assets and does not require lenders and bond holders to write off their dues or convert it into equity.

Sliding GST collections may put pressure on government

Things don’t augur well for the exchequer, with recent GST rate cuts and a lenient implementation of the goods and services tax causing collections to slide further in December, posing a challenge to the government.

Pidilite board approves Rs500 crore buyback offer

Adhesives and industrial chemicals manufacturer Pidilite Industries said its board has approved a share buyback proposal of up to Rs500 crore.

Maruti Suzuki raises annual sales target to 2.5 million units by 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the seller of every second car in India, has raised its sales target for the second time in two years to 2.5 million units every year by 2025, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Tata Steel is said to seek $5.1 billion to help refinance debt

Tata Steel Ltd has sounded out banks about raising the equivalent of $5.1 billion through loan facilities and a bond issue to help refinance debt.

Renewable energy agency IREDA files IPO papers with Sebi

State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float an initial public offering (IPO).