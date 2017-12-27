Rupee closes marginally lower against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.222%, compared to its previous close of 7.275%. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday closed marginally lower against US dollar tracking losses in the local equity and Asian currencies markets.

The home currency ended at 64.16 a dollar, down 0.12% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.08. The rupee opened at 64.07 and touched a high and a low of 64.07 and 64.18 respectively.

After hitting a fresh 17-month high, the 10-year bond yield erased all the gains and fell nearly 5 basis points. Earlier in the morning trade, it hit a high of 7.31%—a level last seen on 12 July 2016, due to lower-than-expected collection of goods and services tax (GST) for the month of November.

The 10-year bond yield closed at 7.222%, compared to its previous close of 7.275%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex fell 0.29%, or 98.80 points, to 33,911.81. So far this year, it has gained 28%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.9%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.53 billion and $22.99 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. China offshore was down 0.23%, China renminbi 0.16%, Thai baht 0.06%, Indonesian rupiah 0.05%, Taiwan dollar 0.04%. However, Singapore dollar was up 0.27%, South Korean won 0.17%, Philippines peso 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.08, down 0.19%, from its previous close of 93.257.