Rupee weakens to over two-week low against US dollar

The 10-year government securities spiked to a five-week high on Friday on concerns of higher fiscal deficit after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) paid lower dividend to the government. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The rupee weakened to over two-week low against the US dollar and 10-year government securities spiked to a five-week high on Friday on concerns of higher fiscal deficit after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) paid lower dividend to the government.

At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.26 a dollar, down 0.29% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.08. The rupee opened at 64.21 a dollar and touched a high of 64.27, a level last seen on 26 July.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.501%, a level last seen on 7 July, compared to its previous close of 6.466%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Analysts said that lower-than-expected dividend payment by the RBI may affect fiscal math of the government.

RBI on Thursday said it will pay Rs30,659 crore as dividend to the government, less than half the surplus it transferred the previous year. Economists said lower returns from the central bank’s foreign asset holdings and the costs of demonetisation—printing new currency notes and managing the increasing liquidity in the banking system—were possible reasons for a fall in RBI’s profits.

In February, finance minister Arun Jaitley announced a fiscal deficit target or Rs3.2% for fiscal year 2017-18. According to the Comptroller General of Accounts data, the government has already exhausted 80.8% of the fiscal deficit target of Rs5.5 trillion in the April-June period.

Fall in global equity and currencies markets also dampened the sentiment after US President Donald Trump stepped up his campaign of pressure on North Korea, warning the regime not to follow through with a missile test near Guam and promising massive response to any strike against the US or its allies, Bloomberg reported.

The benchmark Sensex index fell 0.19% or 61.12 points to 31,470.21. So far this year, it has risen over 19%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 6.3%, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought $8.98 billion and $18.83 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. Philippines peso was down 0.51%, South Korean won 0.38%, China renminbi 0.35%, Indonesian rupiah 0.23%, Taiwan dollar 0.17%, Malaysian ringgit 0.1% and Thai baht 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.26%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.383, down 0.02% from its previous close of 93.401.