Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty fall, aviation stocks gain on low oil prices

Mumbai: The Sensex took off on a bumpy note—in step with Asia—by stumbling 63 points on Wednesday as oil prices took a big beating on concerns of oversupply. A low-lying rupee against the dollar proved to be a drag. Sectoral indices such as metal, IT, technology, oil and gas, consumer durables, auto and banking traded in the red. The gauge had lost 14.04 points in the previous session. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty declined.

The benchmark Brent hit a fresh seven-month low of $45.85 a barrel—a level not seen since 18 November 18 last year. Investors started cutting down their bets amid continued capital outflows by foreign funds and a weak trend in Asian markets. Mood took a hit following a weak trend in other Asian markets, tracking hefty losses on the Wall Street on Tuesday as oil prices tanked. Laggards were ONGC, Lupin, PowerGrid, Cipla, Tata Motors and HDFC Ltd, falling by up to 1.48%.

Here are the latest updates from the markets:

11.10am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 80.59 points, or 0.26%, to 31,216.94, while the Nifty 50 falls 39.25 points, or 0.41%, to 9,614.25.

10.45am: Debt ridden stocks trades higher. Amtek Auto Ltd rises 10%, Castex Technologies Ltd 20%, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd 4.4%, Reliance Communications Ltd 3.2%, Bhushan Steel Ltd 10%, Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd 9%, Jaypee Infratech Ltd 1.5%, ABG Shipyard Ltd 1.6%

10.30am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 65.46 points, or 0.21%, to 31,232.07, while the Nifty 50 falls 35.55 points, or 0.36%, to 9,618.95.

10: 15am: Larsen & Toubro Ltd rises 1.4% to Rs1,775.50 after a huge block deal. Around 13.84 million shares of the company changed hands in two block deal, Bloomberg reported.

9.55am: Amtek Group stocks were trading higher after Business Standard reported that Bain Capital, TPG Capital, DA Capital, and Piramal Enterprises are in the fray to buy a stake in the debt-ridden Amtek Auto. The company has received expressions of interest (EoIs) from 21 investors, including asset reconstruction companies. Amtek Auto Ltd rose 6%, Castex Technologies Ltd 14%, Metalyst Forgings Ltd rose 7%, JMT Auto Ltd 0.4%.

9.40am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 97.55 points, or 0.31%, to 31,207.97, while the Nifty 50 falls 43.10 points, or 0.45%, to 9,610.40.

9.30am: Aviation stocks gain after international crude oil prices fell to a seven-month low. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rose 1.5%, SpiceJet Ltd 2.2% and Jet Airways India Ltd was up 1.8%.

9.25am: Credit Analysis and Research Ltd rises 2.4% to Rs1,490 after Canara Bank decided to sell nearly 9% stake in the credit ratings firm CARE Ltd that could fetch it over Rs393 crore.

9.20am: ABB rises 2.5% to Rs1,532.25 while Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) rises 1.5% to Rs1,777.30. According to an Economic Times report, ABB, the Swedish-Swiss multinational, is in discussions with L&T to acquire its electrical and automation division. The division that generated revenues of Rs4,650 crore and operating profit of a little over Rs700 crore in 2016-17 is expected to be valued at Rs14,000-18,000 crore.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.62 and touched a low of 64.64 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.60 a dollar, down 0.2% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.50.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.444% compared to its previous close of 6.451%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.05am: South Korean won was down 0.5%, Philippines peso 0.21%, Taiwan dollar 0.18%, Malaysian ringgit 0.13%, Indonesian rupiah 0.08%, China offshore 0.08%, Thai baht 0.06% and China renminbi 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.15%.

9.00am: US equities closed lower Tuesday, pulling back from record highs, as oil prices pressured energy stocks.

