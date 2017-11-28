No need to depend on your employer to generate a UAN

In order to make Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts portable, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had launched the facility of Universal Account Number (UAN) in 2014. Having a UAN is now mandatory if you have an EPF account and are contributing to it. So far, you got this number from your employer and every time you changed jobs, you had to furnish this number to the new employer.

However, in order to make it easier for you to get a UAN, and without your employer’s intervention, the EPFO now allows you to go online and generate a UAN on your own.

This facility can be used by freshers, or new employees, who are joining the workforce as well as by employees who have older EPF accounts but do not have a UAN as yet.

As a new employee, you can simply generate a UAN and provide the number to your employer at the time of joining, when you need to fill up forms for your EPF contribution. As per a circular of EPFO, establishments with large number of new joiners are facing problems due to mismatch of data with Aadhaar. Therefore, an open functionality is being provided where employees can generate UAN on their own.

Keep in mind that you need Aadhaar to get a UAN online. This also means that only one UAN is generated per person. Here is how you do it.

How to generate your UAN online

You start by going to the UAN member portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/). Near the bottom right of the page, click on the online Aadhaar-verified UAN allotment link.

On the webpage that now opens, enter your Aadhaar number. After the one-time password (OTP) that will be sent to your Aadhaar registered mobile as an SMS. After you authenticate the process with this OTP, the system will fetch your basic information from the Aadhaar database and auto-populate the needed information.

You are now ready to click and obtain your UAN. When you do so, your UAN will be sent to your mobile phone as an SMS.

How to make corrections

The EPFO now also allows you to correct your details—such as spelling of your name, date of birth and gender—if they were incorrectly registered by your employer and didn’t happen to match with Aadhaar details. You can now correct it as per your Aadhaar details.

For this, you can go to the same link again, log in, and under the ‘Manage’ button, go to ‘Modify basic details’ by providing your Aadhaar number. The system will get your basic details from Aadhaar and update your EPF account. This information will then go to the employer for verification and subsequently will be processed by the EPF authority. You can find more details in this circular (http://epfindia.gov.in/site_docs/PDFs/Circulars/Y2017-2018/Name_correction_process.pdf). This process is not real time and may take a few days.

For now, these facilities are available only on EPFO’s website and the authority is working towards launching it on the Umang app as well.