Ujjivan Financial Services shares surge nearly 9% after Q2 results

New Delhi: Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd surged nearly 9% on Friday after the company trimmed its net losses to Rs11.95 crore for the second quarter of 2017-18.

The stock jumped 8.46% to settle at Rs373.20 on BSE. During the day, it rose 9.56% to Rs377. On NSE, the shares soared 8.57% to end at Rs373.35. In terms of equity volume, 12.66 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Ujjivan Financial Services has trimmed its net losses to Rs11.95 crore for the quarter ended 30 September from that of Rs73.01 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew by 5.89% to Rs377.77 crore during the September quarter of 2017-18 from Rs356.99 crore in same period a year ago. The net interest income was at Rs164.57 crore, down 12.48% from same quarter of 2016-17.

Ujjivan Financial Services is the holding company and promoter of 100% subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.