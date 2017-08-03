JP Morgan Mauritius, Copthall sell stake in Narayana Hrudayalaya
New Delhi: JP Morgan Mauritius Holdings IV and Copthall Mauritius Investment have sold 1.70% stake in healthcare provider Narayana Hrudayalaya for an estimated over Rs100 crore.
According to a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Thursday, JPMorgan Mauritius Holdings IV and Copthall Mauritius Investment decreased their shareholding in the company to 1.43%, from 3.13%, by selling 34.77 lakh shares in the open market on 6 July.
The transaction was carried out on 6 July. Based on the weighted average price of Rs299.93 per share on the BSE, the deal is estimated to be worth Rs104.29 crore.
On Wednesday, Narayana Hrudayalaya reported a 36% decline in net profit at Rs10.9 crore for the first quarter ended June. Its consolidated total operating income grew 15.3% to Rs521.1 crore.
Latest News »
- Pranab Da, you have been a father figure: PM Modi to former president
- SoftBank default risks jump as Masayoshi Son mulls Charter takeover
- JSW Steel open to Japanese investment to help it acquire distressed Indian entities
- US to probe Harvard University’s admission process: report
- Bank, realty, auto stocks continue to fall for second day on RBI policy