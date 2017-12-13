NSE to auction investment limits for Rs7,300-crore corporate bonds tomorrow

The auction will be conducted on NSE’s e-bid platform from 3.30pm to 5.30pm after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Leading bourse National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) will auction investment limits for overseas investors for purchase of corporate bonds worth over Rs7,300 crore on Thursday.

The auction will be conducted on NSE’s e-bid platform from 3.30pm to 5.30pm after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular. The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit.

Till Tuesday, the total investment in the corporate debt category reached Rs2,10,448 crore, which is 96.61% of the total permitted threshold of Rs2,17,822 crore, as per the latest update with depositories. Consequently, the exchange has decided to conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilized debt limits to the tune of Rs7,374 crore on 14 December.

To make trading members accustomed to the bidding platform, the exchange would be conducting a mock bidding session today. In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for corporate bonds had attracted bids to the tune of Rs9,071 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) against Rs8,314 crore put on offer.