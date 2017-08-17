Infosys shares gain 4% on share buyback proposal
Infosys rose by 4% on Thursday after the company said that the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares at its meeting to be held on Saturday
New Delhi: The scrip of Infosys rose by 4% on Thursday after the company said that the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares at its meeting to be held on Saturday.
The stock jumped 3.91% to Rs1,015 on BSE. On NSE, it went up by 4% to Rs1,014.80. In terms of equity volume, 2.54 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 77 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the morning trade.
Infosys informed BSE that the board of directors of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares at its meeting to be held on 19 August 2017.
Infosys, in April, had said that it will pay up to Rs13,000 crore to shareholders during the current financial year through dividend and/or share buyback.
