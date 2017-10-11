IEX IPO subscribed 57% so far on last day

IEX has set a price band of Rs1,645-1,650 per share for the IPO. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Indian Energy Exchange Ltd’s (IEX) initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 57% on the last day of the share sale on Wednesday.

As of 12pm, the IPO received bids for 2,981,691 shares against the total issue size of 5,275,889 shares, according to data available with NSE.

Mint reported on Wednesday that private equity investors Aditya Birla Private Equity and Renuka Ramnath-led Multiples Alternate Asset Management (Multiples PE) sold IEX shares worth Rs103 crore in private transactions, just a couple of days ahead of the launch of the IPO.

On the second day of the share sale on Tuesday, the IPO was subscribed 43%. As of 5pm, the portions of shares reserved for institutional investors was subscribed 1% and that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 6%. The portion of shares reserved for retail investors saw a subscription of 84%.

IEX, India’s largest energy exchange, has set a price band of Rs1,645-1,650 per share for the IPO. At the upper end of this price band, the initial share sale values the firm at Rs5,000 crore.