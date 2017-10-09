Market Live: Nifty slips below 10,000, Sensex pares gains, gems and jewellery stocks up

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Monday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading higher on Monday, taking a cue from the GST Council offering relief to exporters and small and medium enterprises. It also slashed tax rates on more than two dozen items. Asian markets traded both ways. Sectoral indices took strength from consumer durables, FMCG, healthcare and auto stocks, trading higher.

Besides, domestic institutional investors pumped in funds unabated. The big gainers that supported the key indices include Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Coal India. Shanghai Composite was up 1.18% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.31% in early deals. US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended marginally lower by 0.01% on Friday.

Here are the latest updates from the market:

■ 11.17am: BSE Sensex traded higher by 41 points, or 0.13%, at 31,855.24, while the Nifty 50 gained 8.45 points, or 0.08%, to 9,988.15.

■ 11.10am: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 5% to Rs160.20 after the company said it will divest its oxygen plant asset for Rs1,121 crore.

■ 11.07am: Sobha Ltd gained 6.4% to Rs416.45 after the company said after it sold 8,61,084 square feet of real estate valued at Rs675.1 crore at an average realisation price of Rs7,840 per square feet.

■ 11.05am: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd fell 15% to Rs5.04 after Economic Times reported that it plans to shut its wireless business, bringing an end to its 21-year-old phone services venture

■ 10.50am: BSE Sensex rose 91.90 points, or 0.29%, at 31,906.12, while the Nifty 50 gained 27.90 points, or 0.28%, to 10,007.60.

■ 10.40am: Oriental Bank of Commerce shares lost 3% to Rs119.80 after the RBI initiated a “prompt corrective action” against the state-owned bank for high bad loans.

■ 10.30am: Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd fell 3.40% to Rs119.05 as several protests were held across Australia against the company’s proposed $16.5 billion Carmichael coal mine project, which has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues.

■ 10.18am: BSE Sensex rose 95.17 points, or 0.30%, at 31,909.39, while the Nifty 50 gained 23.20 points, or 0.23%, to 10,002.09.

■ 10.15am: Analysts are upbeat about the Rs1,000-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) opening on Monday, with several of them recommending subscription from the medium to long-term perspective.

■ 10.13am: Oriental Bank of Commerce fell 3.2% to Rs119.55 after RBI puts Oriental Bank of Commerce under Prompt Corrective Action in view of high net NPAs.

■ 10.10am: Va Tech Wabag Ltd fell 4% to Rs568.20 after the company said it has filed an appeal with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the order passed by NCLT for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex opened lower by 23.51 points, or 0.07%, at 31,790.71, while the Nifty 50 fell 15.05 points, or 0.05%, to 9,964.65.

■ 9.23am: Gems and jewellery stocks trading higher after the government removed the dealers from purview of the reporting requirement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. PC Jeweller Ltd rose 6.4%, Titan Co. Ltd 4.7%, Gitanjali Gems Ltd 6%, Tribhuvandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd 5.5%, Tara Jewels Ltd 6.3% and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd was up 4.5%.

■ 9.20am: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co. Ltd fell 13% after the company said it didn’t reach statistical significance for Baclofen GRS studies.

■ 9.17am: The MSCI Asia-Pacific shares edged up 0.1%, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1%, the Hang Seng fell 0.4%.

■ 9.15am: The rupee was trading at 65.34 against the dollar, up 0.05% from its Friday’s close of 65.37. The rupee opened at 65.40 a dollar.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.753%, compared to its previous close of 6.757%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher. China offshore spot was up 0.35%, China renminbi 0.24%, Thai baht 0.18%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, Malaysian ringgit 0.13%, Singapore dollar 0.11%, Taiwan dollar 0.08%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.742, down 0.06% from its previous close of 93.80.

With inputs from PTI