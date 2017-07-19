Market live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Aurobindo Pharma shares rise 8%

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens higher on Wednesday. The broader Nifty, too, rises in the opening hours. The Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar, tracking losses in the Asian currencies markets.

Asian markets were mixed as the dollar fell and yields lowered on dimmed prospects for US healthcare reform. Traders are cautious ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank policy meeting and next week’s US Federal Reserve meeting.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 101.35 points, or 0.32%, to 31,812.34, while the Nifty 50 rises 31.65 points, or 0.32%, to 9,858.80.

9.25am: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose 8% to Rs782.85 after the company said the US food and drug regulator approved sevelamer carbonate tablets used for treatment of kidney ailments.

9.20am: Reliance Capital Ltd falls 1.8% to Rs657 after huge block deal. Around 5.64 million shares or 2.2% stake of the company changed hands in four block deals, according to a Bloomberg report. However, details of buyers and sellers were not known.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.34. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.34 a dollar, down 0.01% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.33.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.455%, compared to its previous close of 6.456%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.05am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Thai baht was down 0.2%, Philippines peso 0.16%, China renminbi 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.05% and China offshore 0.05%. However, South Korean won was up 0.07%.

9.00am: US equities closed mostly higher on Tuesday as investors parsed through more corporate quarterly reports.