Last Published: Fri, Aug 04 2017. 10 56 AM IST

Govt looking to sell up to 25% stake 4 defence companies via IPO

Government is considering to sell up to 25% of its stake in Mazagon Dock, Bharat Dynamics, GRSE, Mishra Dhatu Nigam through IPO, invites proposals by 18 Aug
Promit Mukherjee
Modi govt has been divesting its stake in several public and private companies to meet its Rs72,500 crore divestment target during the year to March 2018. Photo: iStock
Modi govt has been divesting its stake in several public and private companies to meet its Rs72,500 crore divestment target during the year to March 2018. Photo: iStock

Mumbai: The government of India is considering selling up to 25% of its stake in four state-owned companies under the control of the department of defence through an initial public offering, a public notice showed on Friday.

The government has invited proposals for the IPO by 3pm (0930 GMT) on 18 August. The government is looking to sell stakes in Mazagon Dock Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been divesting its stake in several public and private companies to meet its Rs72,500 crore ($11.38 billion) divestment target during the year to March 2018. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Aug 04 2017. 09 38 AM IST
Topics: Divestment Stake Sale IPO Mazagon Dock Bharat Dynamics

