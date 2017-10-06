Gold price slip Rs85 on subdued demand, silver eases

Pure gold also moved down by similar margin to finish at Rs29,510 per 10 grams compared to Rs29,595 on Thursday. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Gold prices slipped by Rs85 after Thursday’s modest gain to finish at Rs29,360 per 10 grams at the bullion market here Friday following subdued demand from stockists and retailers.

Silver eased further on mild speculative selling and lower industrial buying. Standard gold (99.5 purity) declined by Rs85 to end at Rs29,360 per 10 grams from Thursday’s level of Rs29,445. Pure gold (99.9 purity) also moved down by similar margin to finish at Rs29,510 per 10 grams compared to Rs29,595 Thursday.

However, silver (.999 fineness) edged down by Rs10 per kg to close at Rs38,850 against Rs38,860 previously. Globally, gold steadied above a two-month low ahead of hotly anticipated US payrolls data, but stayed on track for a fourth straight weekly loss as the dollar rose to its highest in more than seven weeks.

Spot gold was trading flat at $1,267.46 an ounce in early European trade, while silver was up at $16.59 an ounce.