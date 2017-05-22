Markets live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, SBI shares fall

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens higher by over 150 points to trade above 30,600. The broader NSE’s Nifty50, too, opens higher on Monday morning while staying below 9,500 points. The rupee opens stronger against the US dollar. The shares of ITC and Adani Ports rise, whereas shares of Lupin, Sun Pharma and Gail fall in opening trade.

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 174 points, or 0.57%, to 30,639, while the Nifty 50 rises 49 points, or 0.52%, to 9,477.

9.28am: Multiplexes and cinemas related stocks were trading lower after the GST Council led by finance minister Arun Jaitley fixed rate on movies tickets at 28%, the highest rate slab. PVR Ltd fell 3.4%, while Inox Leisure Ltd fell 2.2%

9.25am: Suzlon Energy rose 3.7% to Rs21.30 after the company posted a net profit of Rs543 crore in the March quarter of fiscal year 2017 against a loss of Rs268 crore a year ago.

9.23am: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd rose 2.6% to Rs433.45 after the company posted a net profit of Rs572 crore, up 12% from Rs425 crore a year ago.

9.20am: State Bank of India fell 0.5% to Rs306.35 after the company posted 98% decline in its consolidated net profit in financial year 2017 to Rs241.23 crore against Rs12,224.59 crore a year ago.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.51 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.49 a dollar, up 0.21% from its Friday’s close of 64.64.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.681% compared to its previous close of 6.677%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was up 1.06%, Taiwan dollar 0.82%, Malaysian ringgit 0.3%, Indonesian rupiah 0.20% and Philippines peso 0.16%.

8.55am: Asian equities opened higher on Monday, following the continued recovery on Wall Street last week and as investors digest yet another missile test out of North Korea at the weekend.