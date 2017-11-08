Bharti Airtel shares fall 6.7%, most in eight months

Around 166.10 million shares or 4.2% stake of Bharti Airtel changed hands in seven block deals. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday slumped 6.7%, its biggest fall in nearly eight months, after multiple block deals, according to a Bloomberg report.

Around 166.10 million shares or 4.2% stake of the company changed hands in seven block deals. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

The stock touched a low of Rs480 apiece and fell as much as 6.68%, its steepest fall since 22 March. At 10.05am, the scrip was trading at Rs485.80 on BSE, down 5.55% from its previous close. So far this year, it has risen 61%

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Three Pillars Pte., Singapore, an affiliate of Qatar Foundation Endowment SPC, will sell up to 199.90 million shares in Bharti Airtel in the price range of Rs473-490 each. At the upper end, the transaction will be valued at around Rs10,000 crore

As of September quarter, Three Pillars Pte holds 5% stake in the company, which it acquired in June 2013 via preferential allotment at Rs340 a share.

On 3 November, Bharti Telecom increased its stake in Bharti Airtel to 50.10% by acquiring 184.70 million shares or 4.62% stake from Indian Continent Investment Ltd at a price of Rs417.35 per share.