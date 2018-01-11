Opening bell: Asian markets open lower; TCS, IndusInd Bank earnings today

Asian markets lost steam in morning trade tracking the losses in the US stocks. Photo: Mint

Asian stocks ease in morning trade

Asian markets lost steam in morning trade tracking the losses in the US stocks. S&P 500 at 2,748 lost 0.11% concerns about the US administration’s protectionist stance.

Home sales drop to seven-year low in 2017: report

Regulatory changes, high levels of unsold inventories and weak consumer sentiment have led to a sharp fall in home sales and launches last year, according to a report by property consultant Knight Frank India, reports Mint.

Maruti Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs17,000

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd raised the prices of its cars by between Rs1,700 and Rs17,000 across its entire product range. Prices were increased to factor in a rise in commodity and other input prices.

Bank of Baroda may sell Nainital Bank to bolster capital

Bank of Baroda is seeking to sell unit Nainital Bank as it sheds non-core assets to bolster its balance sheet, reports Bloomberg.

Mukesh Ambani in talks to buy Jai Corp’s stake in Mumbai SEZ

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani through his personal investment firms is in talks to buy BSE-listed Jai Corp’s 24% stake in Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (SEZ), reports Business Standard.

GMR looking to raise up to Rs5,000 crore through airport unit IPO

GMR Infrastructure is looking to raise between Rs4,000 crore and Rs5,000 crore through the listing of its airport holding entity to pare debt and mobilise expansion funds, reports The Economic Times.

TCS earnings today

TCS Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, and Bajaj Corp Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the December quarter today.