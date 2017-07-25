Ride to 10,000: Five Nifty stocks that made bumper gains

Mumbai: The current leg of the rally in Indian stocks that has seen the Nifty 50 index breach 10,000 points for the first time on Tuesday has been driven by realty, financial sector and consumer stocks. Real estate stocks had been beaten down earlier and are gaining because of new laws bringing greater transparency in the sector. Consumer stocks, on the other hand, are rising because of good monsoons which is expected to spur consumption demand in the festive season ahead. Here’s a look at the five Nifty stocks that have gained the most in the past quarter during the index’s journey from 9,000 to 10,000.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

The stock gained 37.99%, the most in the Nifty universe. Recent results have helped. In the June quarter, the mortgage lender’s net profit rose 25.1% to Rs788.2 crore boosted by similar increase in net interest income. The push by the government towards affordable housing is another factor in favour of mortgage lenders like Indiabulls Housing.

Bharti Infratel Ltd

Bharti Infratel rose 36.65% despite a fall in June quarter consolidated net profit by 12%. But the fall was owing to tax expenses; revenues grew 10%. The company’s stock has risen because it continues to add more tenants in its towers; the increasing focus on data by Indian cellular operators also bodes well for the firm and will help boost margins, say analysts.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

India’s largest packaged consumer goods seller remains an investor favourite as it is among the better poised firms to ride a consumption boom. Although it reported flat volume growth in the June quarter—which was expected owing to the implementation of the goods and services tax—the firm reported a 9.3% increase in profit. Its stock has risen 32.42% since the Nifty topped 9,000 in March.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

Adani Ports has gained nearly 30% in the last four months as it continues to focus on growing volumes and market share in the high margin container segment. It is also looking to deleverage its balance sheet, a move that is being welcomed by the market.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Like Hindustan Unilever, Maruti is among the better poised firms in its segment to capture consumption growth. It grew volumes 13% in the June quarter and is expected to post a net profit increase of as much as 17%. Analysts believe that after the GST implementation, auto demand is set to increase on the back of an increase in government capital spending and higher rural income with normal monsoon. The Maruti stock has risen 26.75% since 10 March.