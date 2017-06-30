Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of GST, CDSL shares jump on listing

Mumbai: The Sensex fell over 40 points and the Nifty went below 9,500 in the morning trade on Friday as the July derivative series took off on a negative note amid anxiety ahead of the GST rollout. Capital outflow by foreign funds and weak global shares only added to concerns. Investors kept their fingers crossed ahead of the landmark tax reform Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set for a midnight launch on Friday.

The 30-share Sensex slipped 154.23 points, or 0.50%, to 30,703.29 in early trade. It had gained 23.20 points on Thursday. Realty, capital goods, auto, banking, metal and consumer durable stocks dealt a blow, falling by up to 1.55%. The 50-share Nifty hit 9,460.20, down 43.20 points, or 0.45%. The July futures and options (F&O) series saw a bumpy start amid a weak equity trend in Asia, tracking losses in the US. Here are the latest updates

■ 11.20am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 40 points, or 0.13%, to 30,817, while the Nifty 50 falls 15 points, or 0.16%, to 9,489.

■ 11.15am: Telecom and capital goods stocks fall. BSE telecom index falls 1.29%, and BSE capital goods index declines by 1.15%. Bharti Airtel shares fall by 1.78%, RCom Ltd falls 0.91%, and Bharti Infra Tel declines 1.32%.

■ 10.22am: Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) rose 80% on debut on Friday, after its Rs524 crore initial public offer (IPO) received a robust subscription of more than 170 times when it closed earlier this month.

■ 10.20am: Unichem Laboratories Ltd rose 3% to Rs267.50 after the company said it got EIR for its Goa facility from US drug regulator.

■ 10.15am: Kesoram Industries Ltd rose 6.3% to Rs145.45 a after huge block deal. Around 7.50 million shares of the company changed hands in a block deal, Bloomberg reported.

■ 10.10am: Cadila Healthcare Ltd rose 1% to Rs526.10 after the company said it got final approval for phentermine hydrochloride.

■ 10.00am: State Bank of India (SBI) fell 0.5% to Rs270. The stock fell for fifth consecutive sessions and declined 8.5% in this period. The stock also hit three month low. So far this year it gained 8.1%.

■ 9.50am: Videocon Industries Ltd rose 5% to Rs20.80. The stock hits 5% upper circuit for fourth consecutive sessions and gained 21% in this period.

■ 9.40am: Amtek Auto rose 5% to Rs31.80. The stock gained 36% in last nine trading sessions. So far this year it fell marginally by 1.7%.

■ 9.30am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 174 points, or 0.56%, to 30,683, while the Nifty 50 falls 48 points, or 0.50%, to 9,456.

■ 9.27am: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd fell 2.5% to Rs1,205 after the company has expressed unsolicited interest in Air India, becoming the first suitor to toss its hat in the ring after the federal cabinet approved a proposal to privatize the state-owned airline. Other aviation stocks were also fell. SpiceJet Ltd fell 2.6%, Jet Airways India Ltd fell 1.2%.

■ 9.25am: Aditya Birla group companies trade higher. Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd rose 2.5%, Grasim Industries Ltd 2.3%, Ultratech Cement Ltd 0.5%. Aditya Birla Capital, the financial services arm of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday signed an agreement to sell a 2.2% stake to PremjiInvest, the family investment arm of Wipro chairman Azim Premji, for around Rs700 crore.

■ 9.20am: Housing finance companies were trading lower. Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) fell 1%, Repco Home Finance 2%, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd 1.8%, Can Fin Homes Ltd 1.2%, LIC Housing Finance Ltd 1.2%, GIC Housing Finance Ltd 1.3%.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.72 a dollar and touched a low of 64.73—a level last seen on 24 June. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.69 a dollar, down 0.15% from its Thursday’s close of 64.63.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher as dollar extended losses with bonds as central banks worldwide shift towards a more hawkish tone. China offshore spot was up 0.49%, China renminbi 0.3%, Japanese yen 0.3%, Philippines peso 0.2%, Singapore dollar 0.15% and Thai Baht 0.12%. However, South Korean won was down 0.21%, Indonesian rupiah 0.08% and Taiwan dollar 0.06%.

■ 9.00am: Asian bourses opened lower on Friday morning after a softer lead from Wall Street as markets awaited key economic data out of China.