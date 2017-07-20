Sebi tweaks rules on foreign purchases of rupee corporate debt

Mumbai: Sebi, India’s market regulator, said on Thursday foreign investors would be allowed to buy rupee-denominated corporate debt on tap until they reach 95% of the Rs244 crore ($37.87 billion) allocated to them.

Once that 95% limit is reached, however, custodians must halt any foreign investors orders, and the remainder would be sold off under an auction format, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

More From Livemint »

Furthermore, Sebi said that Indian corporate issuers would also be prevented from selling rupee-denominated debt abroad until the foreign ownership in corporate debt falls below 92% of the quota.

Issuers and overseas funds could soon have to face the new rules given foreign portfolio investors have utilised 92.9% of the limits in corporate bonds, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

India has attracted big foreign investment flows to its debt markets on the back of a strong rupee and bets on low inflation and an improving economy. Reuters