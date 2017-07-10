Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Jul 10 2017. 04 49 PM IST

What a home loan costs you

Weigh your options well before opting for a home loan

Staff Writer
Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Latest News »

This is probably the biggest loan that most people ever take. Even more reason why a choice should be made after looking at all the costs.

First Published: Mon, Jul 10 2017. 04 49 PM IST
Topics: home loan floating rate EMI processing fee

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share