Rupee opens flat against US dollar
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday was trading little changed against the US dollar in the opening trade.
The rupee opened at 64.55 a dollar. At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 64.53 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Thursday’s close of 64.57.
The benchmark Sensex rose 0.15%, or 51.05 points, to 33,000.26. So far this year, it has gained 24%.
The 10-year bond yield was at 7.036%, compared to its previous close of 7.031%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.28%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.36 billion and $22.92 billion in equity and debt, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading lower ahead of non-payroll data on Friday. Japanese yen was down 0.22%, Thai baht 0.08%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%, Singapore dollar 0.04%. However, Philippines peso was up 0.11%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.824, up 0.03%, from its previous close of 93.795.
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Requiem for the infra heroes of yesteryear
Cement prices rise again, but will they sustain this time?
Jet Airways’s Q2 profit remains grounded, thanks to international operations
Steel market conditions bullish but investors not buying it
Videocon d2h merger benefits blindside investors to Dish TV’s waffling performance