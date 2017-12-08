Rupee opens flat against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.036%, compared to its previous close of 7.031%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday was trading little changed against the US dollar in the opening trade.

The rupee opened at 64.55 a dollar. At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 64.53 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Thursday’s close of 64.57.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.15%, or 51.05 points, to 33,000.26. So far this year, it has gained 24%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.036%, compared to its previous close of 7.031%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.28%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.36 billion and $22.92 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower ahead of non-payroll data on Friday. Japanese yen was down 0.22%, Thai baht 0.08%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%, Singapore dollar 0.04%. However, Philippines peso was up 0.11%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.824, up 0.03%, from its previous close of 93.795.