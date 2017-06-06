Opening bell: Asian markets open negative; Raymond, Grasim, SBI in news

US stocks end lower; Asian markets open in red

US equities closed slightly lower on Monday, but held near record levels, while shares of Apple declined on a rare downgrade.

Asian markets opened in the red on Tuesday, following the lower close on Wall Street.

India sees no ripple effect of Qatar boycott by Arab nations

Saudi Arabia and key allies cut ties with Qatar, the world’s top seller of liquefied natural gas (LNG), stoking concern over supply disruptions to neighbouring countries spilling over into global energy markets. In New Delhi, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said the rift would have no impact on India, calling it an internal matter of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

SBI launches share sale to raise Rs11,000 crore

State Bank of India (SBI) launched the country’s largest institutional share sale programme on Monday, aiming to raise up to Rs15,000 crore as it looks to strengthen its capital base to increase loan growth as well as cushion the balance sheet from bad loans.

Merger of Grasim and Aditya Birla Nuvo gets NCLT clearance

The merger of Grasim Industries Ltd and Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd will be completed by the beginning of the next quarter, reports Mint. Separately, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the restructuring which was announced in August.

Raymond shareholders reject sale of JK House to promoter Singhania family

Shareholders of fabric and apparel maker Raymond Ltd on Monday rejected overwhelmingly a proposal for sale of JK House to its promoters and extended family at a substantial discount.

Jet Airways said to be in talks to buy 50 single-aisle jets

Jet Airways India Ltd., the country’s biggest full-service carrier, is in talks to buy 50 narrow-body jets on top of a pending order for Boeing Co. 737 Max aircraft. Read more.

India’s PMI services activity accelerates in May as new business picks up

Activity in India’s services industry accelerated in May as domestic and foreign orders rose, prompting firms to create jobs at the fastest pace in nearly four years, a private business survey showed.

ICICI Bank board approves ICICI Lombard stake sale via IPO

Private player ICICI Bank said it will sell a part of its stake in joint-venture firm ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd through an Initial Public Offer.

BHEL proposes 79% dividend for FY17, highest in 3 years

State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has proposed an equity dividend of 79%, including 40% interim dividend paid earlier, for the fiscal year 2016-17.

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for anti-depressant

Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received the US health regulator’s nod to market Mirtazapine, orally disintegrating tablets, an anti-depressant, in the American market.