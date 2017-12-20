Bharat 22 ETF stocks dominate top buys of mutual funds in November

Mutual funds, the key among domestic institutional investors (DIIs), pumped in a net of Rs12,080.10 crore of Indian shares in November. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Mutual funds stocked up shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, ITC Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd the most in November, reflecting the launch of Bharat 22 ETF (exchange-traded fund), while they locked in gains in HDFC Bank Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Mutual funds, the key among domestic institutional investors (DIIs), pumped in a net of Rs12,080.10 crore of Indian shares in November, according to data from depository NSDL Ltd. DIIs, as a whole, invested a net of Rs9,243.21 crore in the asset class last month, data from BSE Ltd showed.

Fund managers stocked up Rs2,457 crore of L&T shares in the month, the most among any stocks in November, data from mutual fund analytics firm Value Research India Pvt. Ltd showed. This was followed by Rs1,933 and Rs1,222 crore worth of shares of cigarette-to-hotels business ITC and Bharti Airtel, respectively.

“Last month’s largest buyings reflect the launch of Bharat 22 ETF,” said Deven Choksey, group managing director, KR Choksey Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd.

The government launched the Bharat 22 ETF, managed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, on 14 November, targeting an initial amount of about Rs8,000 crore. The new fund offer (NFO) was subscribed four times the initial size of Rs8,000 crore.

Apart from state-owned enterprises, Bharat 22 ETF also has three private sector firms—L&T, ITC and Axis Bank—in which the government holds stakes.

Other stocks that are part of this ETF are State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Coal India Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC), Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC), Power Finance Corp. Ltd, Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, NHPC Ltd, NLC India Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd and JVN Ltd.

“The whole shift to relatively reasonable priced PSU stocks, and the response to Bharat 22 ETF shows that usual private sector stocks are in the expensive zone,” said Dhirendra Kumar, founder and chief executive of Value Research.

“The consensus view among fund managers is that market, by no means is cheap. It is tough to figure out reasonably priced opportunities,” added Kumar.

Apart from the stocks from Bharat ETF, telecom operator Bharti Airtel and insurer HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd are the two other stocks that featured in mutual funds’ most-bought large-cap stocks list in November.

“There has been profit booking in counters such as Reliance industries, Petronet LNG, HDFC Bank and the likes. These are reasonably over-owned as well,” said Kumar of Value Research. “Right now though, there is no compulsive selling, as they are not facing redemptions as such.”

Among the most sold stocks, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd featured at the top, as fund managers dumped Rs516 crore of the company’s shares. The stock had risen 60.5% since the start of the year to end of October.

Of the key recent listings, HDFC Standard Life and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd found their name in the list of most-bought large-cap and mid-cap stocks, respectively.