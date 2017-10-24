Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; HDFC Bank, Infosys Q2 results today

Asian markets open mixed on Tuesday. Photo: Hindustan Times

US stocks end lower; Asian markets open mixed

US stocks fell from record levels on Monday as a decline in General Electric shares weighed on investor sentiment. The Wall Street was also gearing up for the busiest week of the earnings season.

Asian markets were little changed in early Tuesday trade after US stocks lost steam overnight and the dollar edged down from three-month highs.

DII holdings in BSE companies at their highest in 25 quarters

The holdings of domestic mutual funds and insurance companies in India’s largest listed companies rose to their highest level in at least 25 quarters as household savings shifted from gold and real estate to financial assets.

Canara Bank to hire investment bankers for sale of non-core assets

State-run Canara Bank Ltd plans to hire investment bankers to help it sell stakes in some assets that are unrelated to its main lending business.

RCom-Sistema merger gets telecom dept’s approval

The department of telecom (DoT) has cleared the merger of Sistema Shyam Teleservices with Reliance Communications, a deal that will reduce the number of mobile operators in the country to 10.

Havells India Q2 profit at Rs171 crore

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd reported a standalone net profit of Rs171.02 crore for the quarter ended September, on account of higher income.

Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit rises 34%

Buoyed by higher zinc and lead prices and an exceptional gain of Rs291 crore, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday reported a 33.8% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs2,545 crore in the quarter ended September.

Mahindra Logistics sets price band of Rs425-429 apiece for IPO

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said it has set a price band of Rs425-429 per share for the initial public offering (IPO) of its logistic unit Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Earnings corner

ABB, Ambuja Cement, Asian Paints, Infosys and HDFC Bank are among the companies that will be announcing their September quarter earnings on Tuesday.