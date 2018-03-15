Bharat Dynamics IPO subscribed 1.28 times so far on last day

Shares in the Bharat Dynamics IPO are being issued in a price band of Rs413-428. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Dynamics was subscribed 1.28 times so far on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

The Bharat Dynamics IPO to raise Rs960 crore received bids for 2,86,50,230 shares against the total issue size of 22,451,953 shares, data available with NSE till 4.45pm showed.

Till Wednesday, the Bharat Dynamics IPO was subscribed 46%.

The IPO size is of up to 22,451,953 equity shares. The issue which would close on Thursday is in a price band of Rs413-428. SBI Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and YES Securities are managing the issue.