Bharat Dynamics IPO subscribed 1.28 times so far on last day
Bharat Dynamics IPO received bids for 28,650,230 shares on last day against the total issue size of 22,451,953 shares, NSE data showed
Last Published: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 06 38 PM IST
New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Dynamics was subscribed 1.28 times so far on the last day of bidding on Thursday.
The Bharat Dynamics IPO to raise Rs960 crore received bids for 2,86,50,230 shares against the total issue size of 22,451,953 shares, data available with NSE till 4.45pm showed.
Till Wednesday, the Bharat Dynamics IPO was subscribed 46%.
The IPO size is of up to 22,451,953 equity shares. The issue which would close on Thursday is in a price band of Rs413-428. SBI Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and YES Securities are managing the issue.
First Published: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 06 38 PM IST
Latest News »
- SpiceJet to shift 22 flights to T 2 of Delhi airport from 25 March
- Valentino Rossi signs new deal with Yamaha, to race on into his 40s
- YSR Congress to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt, TDP may support
- Nirav Modi scam: Banks expect PNB to honour LoUs
- Hero MotoSports team to take part in Desert Storm 2018