Yes Bank board to consider stock split this month
Private sector Yes Bank will consider the proposal to divide the equity share of the company in a board meeting to be held later this month
Latest News »
- Domestic electronics manufacturers to benefit from GST: report
- New measurement will help redefine ‘kilogram’
- Mindtree fixes 11 July as record date for Rs270 crore share buyback
- Not happy with state of affairs at rating agencies: Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi
- GST effect: Honda cuts car prices by up to Rs1.31 lakh
New Delhi: Private sector Yes Bank will consider the proposal to divide the equity share of the company in a board meeting to be held later this month.
“A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on 26 July 2017 to consider sub-division of equity shares of the bank of the face value of Rs10 each,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.
More From Livemint »
However, the bank did not provide any further details on the ratio in which the shares will be divided. Companies generally go for a stock division to improve liquidity of its shares in the stock market and to make them affordable to the small investors.
Stock of Yes Bank closed 2.15% higher at Rs1,493.35 apiece on BSE.