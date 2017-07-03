Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 06 27 PM IST

Yes Bank board to consider stock split this month

Private sector Yes Bank will consider the proposal to divide the equity share of the company in a board meeting to be held later this month

PTI
Stock of Yes Bank closed 2.15% higher at Rs1,493.35 apiece on BSE. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Private sector Yes Bank will consider the proposal to divide the equity share of the company in a board meeting to be held later this month.

“A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on 26 July 2017 to consider sub-division of equity shares of the bank of the face value of Rs10 each,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

    However, the bank did not provide any further details on the ratio in which the shares will be divided. Companies generally go for a stock division to improve liquidity of its shares in the stock market and to make them affordable to the small investors.

    Stock of Yes Bank closed 2.15% higher at Rs1,493.35 apiece on BSE.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 06 27 PM IST
    Topics: Yes Bank stock split Yes bank shares equity shares trading

