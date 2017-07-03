Yes Bank board to consider stock split this month

New Delhi: Private sector Yes Bank will consider the proposal to divide the equity share of the company in a board meeting to be held later this month.

“A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on 26 July 2017 to consider sub-division of equity shares of the bank of the face value of Rs10 each,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, the bank did not provide any further details on the ratio in which the shares will be divided. Companies generally go for a stock division to improve liquidity of its shares in the stock market and to make them affordable to the small investors.

Stock of Yes Bank closed 2.15% higher at Rs1,493.35 apiece on BSE.