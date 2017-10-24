Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, ONGC shares rise 3%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Tuesday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar. The shares of ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC rose, whereas the shares of Hero M&M and Sun Pharma fell.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 54.57 points, or 0.17%, to 32,561.29, while the Nifty 50 gained 16.55 points, or 0.16%, to 10,201.40.

■ 9.23am: Havells India Ltd fell 2.7% to Rs527.30. The company reported a net profit of Rs171.02 crore for the quarter ended September against Rs145.79 crore a year ago. Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs1,777.36 crore against Rs1,559.33 crore in the year-ago period.

■ 9.20am: HDFC Bank Ltd rose 0.3% to Rs1,868.75 ahead of its September quarter earnings. According to 21 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the bank may report a net profit of Rs4,171.40 crore.

■ 9.17am: Infosys Ltd fell 0.2% to Rs938.50 ahead of its September quarter earnings. According to 25 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the company may post a net profit of Rs3,530.20 crore on revenue of Rs17,644.10 crore

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.97 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.92 against the dollar, up 0.14% from its Monday’s close of 65.02.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.791% compared to its previous close of 6.796%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher as the market awaits European Central Bank policy review and a decision by US President Donald Trump on the next head of the Federal Reserve. South Korean won was up 0.21%, China renminbi 0.16%, Singapore dollar 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.13%, China offshore 0.10%, Japanese yen 0.09%, Malaysian ringgit 0.08%, Taiwan dollar 0.07%, Thai baht 0.07%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.705, down 0.24% from its previous close of 93.936.