What a home loan costs you: 17 October 2017
Weigh your options well before opting for a home loan
Latest News »
- Scientists detect gravitational waves, light from neutron star collision
- London sky turns yellow as storm blows in Saharan dust, Spanish smoke
- Punjab imposes entertainment tax on DTH, cable connections
- RIL, BP submit revised investment plan for KG-D6 gas finds
- US warns of security flaw which can compromise Wi-Fi connections
his is probably the biggest loan that most people ever take. Even more reason why a choice should be made after looking at all the costs.
First Published: Mon, Oct 16 2017. 05 46 PM IST
Topics: home loan processing fee EMI floating rate
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Bharat Financial Inclusion gets its pound of flesh in merger with IndusInd Bank
D-Mart Q2 earnings don’t support valuations, but who cares?
Lupin’s Symbiomix acquisition looks like a step in the right direction
When it comes to moving things, Indians just hit the road
Cost of missing the market boom is skyrocketing
Share