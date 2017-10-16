Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Oct 16 2017. 05 46 PM IST

What a home loan costs you: 17 October 2017

Weigh your options well before opting for a home loan
Staff Writer
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Latest News »

his is probably the biggest loan that most people ever take. Even more reason why a choice should be made after looking at all the costs.

First Published: Mon, Oct 16 2017. 05 46 PM IST
Topics: home loan processing fee EMI floating rate

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share