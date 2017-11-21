Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; JSW Steel, Union Bank, M&M in news

Asian markets open higher on Tuesday. Photo: Hindustan Times

US stocks end higher; Asian markets follow suit

US stocks rose on Monday as Wall Street bet tax cuts would keep economic expansion going.

Asian markets were higher in early trade, following the lead from Wall Street overnight amid strong economic data

JSW Steel exploring tie-ups to acquire stressed assets

Sajjan Jindal-controlled JSW Steel Ltd may team up with external investors to set up a platform for acquiring distressed assets, reports Mint.

GST rate cut: FMCG firms asked to update MRPs immediately

Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) chairperson Vanaja Sarna has written to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies asking them to immediately revise the maximum retail price (MRP) on all products in line with the GST rate cut announced by the GST Council on 10 November.

Union Bank of India starts roadshows abroad for Rs2,000 crore QIP

Union Bank of India has started roadshows for its Rs2,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP), reports Mint.

Govt raises Rs14,500 crore from Bharat 22 ETF, issue subscribed 4 times

The government has raised Rs14,500 crore through the Bharat 22 exchange-traded fund (ETF) comprising 22 stocks, a top official said.

M&M to expand footprint in Rs1,000 crore e-rickshaw market

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it will expand its footprint across major cities in the country to penetrate deeper into the e-rickshaw market, which is estimated at Rs1,000 crore annually.

Biocon shares rise 7% after Bengaluru unit gets US FDA clearance

Biocon Ltd’s shares jumped over 7% after the company said that its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, which had received observations relating to lapses in quality compliance earlier this year, has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Mutual funds log Rs51,000 crore inflow in October

Investors have pumped over Rs51,000 into various mutual fund (MF) schemes in October after pulling out more than Rs16,000 crore in the preceding month, latest data with industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India showed.