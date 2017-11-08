Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, pharma stocks rise

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened over 100 points higher on Wednesday after shedding more than 1% in the previous session. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar. The shares of Cipla, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma rose, whereas the shares of Bharti Airtel and ONGC fell.

■ 9.28am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 91.82 points, or 0.28%, to 33,462.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 30.60 points, or 0.30%, to 10,380.75.

■ 9.25am: Axis Bank Ltd rose 3% to Rs537.70 after the bank said in a notice to BSE that its board will meet on 10 November to consider raising funds.

■ 9.23am: Bharati Airtel Ltd fell 4% to Rs493.95 after huge block deal. Around 21.90 million shares of the company changed hands in a block deal, Bloomberg reported. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

■ 9.20am: IT stocks trading higher. TCS rose 1.3%, Wipro Ltd 1.3%, Infosys Ltd 0.2%, Tech Mahindra Ltd 2.1%, HCL Technologies Ltd rose 0.8%.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.15 a dollar and touched a low of 65.16—a level last seen on 24 October. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.14 against the dollar, down 0.19% from its Tuesday’s close of 65.03.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.920% compared to its previous close of 6.858%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. Japanese yen was up 0.19% and Singapore dollar rose 0.08%. However, South Korean won was down 0.19% and Indonesian rupiah fell 0.08%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.831, down 0.09% from its previous close of 94.913.