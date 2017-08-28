Opening Bell: Asian markets open on negative note; Infosys, DLF in news

Photo: Mint

US stocks end higher; Asian markets open in red

US stocks closed mostly higher Friday on new hopes for reform, with the Dow Jones industrial average notching its first weekly gain in the last three weeks.

Major Asian indices came under pressure in early Monday trade after the euro soared following Friday speeches from top central bankers. Oil markets, meanwhile, digested the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

IPOs worth Rs2,000 crore set for September

At least four companies plan to go public to collectively raise upwards of Rs2,000 crore in September, reports Mint.

Petrol price up by Rs6 per litre since July, diesel by Rs3.67

Petrol price has been hiked by Rs6 per litre since the beginning of July and is now priced at its highest rate in three years with rates being revised in small dosages daily.

Infosys employees focus on ‘next big idea’, unperturbed by boardroom blues

Shrugging off a week-long upheaval at the Infosys board, employees stepped in to restore client confidence through a video saying they continue to focus on the “next big idea”, unperturbed by the recent events at the company.

DLF says stake sale to GIC will lead to Rs13,000 crore capital infusion by November

A stake sale by DLF Ltd’s promoters to an affiliate of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd will see capital infusion of nearly Rs13,000 crore into India’s largest property developer, DLF said. The infusion, which will take place by November, will see the promoters putting in Rs10,000 crore and the remaining amount from additional fundraising

Maruti continues to lead PV segment, 7 models in top 10 list

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) retained its hold on the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market in July as seven of its models featured in the top 10 selling brands.

Aston Martin boosts IPO prospects on DB11 demand as Brexit weighs

Aston Martin Holdings Ltd surged to its third consecutive quarterly profit on robust demand for the new DB11 sports car, putting the UK automaker in a better position for a potential share sale even as Brexit clouds its longer-term outlook.