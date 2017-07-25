Sebi to introduce commodity position limits to curb price fluctuations
Sebi is creating three categories for agricultural commodities and will introduce limits that investors can hold for each one to try to reduce price fluctuations
Latest News »
- DSK Motowheels to ramp up production ten times, to invest Rs40 crore in capacity building
- Over 6.83 lakh companies have PAN but did not file I-T returns: MoS Finance
- TRS, BJP hit back at Jairam Ramesh over corruption allegations
- 76 banks report 5,076 cases of active banking frauds: MoS Finance says
- RBI stops printing Rs 2000 notes, focus turns to new Rs 200 notes
New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is creating three categories for agricultural commodities and will introduce limits that investors can hold for each one to try to reduce price fluctuations.
Commodities will be classed as sensitive, broad or narrow, based on the frequency of government interventions in their markets and overall availability, Sebi said on Tuesday.
More From Livemint »
The new position limit for sensitive commodities will be 0.25% of deliverable supply, Sebi said in a circular.
It will be 0.5% for narrow commodities and 1% for broad commodities, it added. Reuters