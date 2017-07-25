Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 09 47 PM IST

Sebi to introduce commodity position limits to curb price fluctuations

Sebi is creating three categories for agricultural commodities and will introduce limits that investors can hold for each one to try to reduce price fluctuations

Sudarshan Varadhan
The new position limit for sensitive commodities will be 0.25% of deliverable supply. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is creating three categories for agricultural commodities and will introduce limits that investors can hold for each one to try to reduce price fluctuations.

Commodities will be classed as sensitive, broad or narrow, based on the frequency of government interventions in their markets and overall availability, Sebi said on Tuesday.

    The new position limit for sensitive commodities will be 0.25% of deliverable supply, Sebi said in a circular.

    It will be 0.5% for narrow commodities and 1% for broad commodities, it added. Reuters

    First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 09 47 PM IST
    Topics: Sebi Agricultural Commodities Price Fluctuations Markets Government Interventions

