Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Ujjivan Financial Services gains 5%

The Sensex opened higher on Wednesday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens higher at 31,624.35 points on Wednesday. The broader Nifty, too, rises in opening hours.

The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar in the opening trade. Asian stocks were higher on Wednesday as investors hunted for bargains and shrugged off geopolitical tensions a day after North Korea fired a missile that flew over northern Japan.

Here are the latest updates from the markets:

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 228.10 points, or 0.73%, to 31,616.49, while the Nifty 50 rises 79.45 points, or 0.81%, to 9,875.50.

9.25am: Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd rises 5% to Rs340.50 after the company said its arm Ujjivan Small Finance Bank granted “scheduled bank” status.

9.20am: Minda Industries Ltd rises 2.2% to Rs821 after the company said it will acquire 60% stake in MI Torica India for Rs 8.80 crore.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 63.94 a dollar. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 63.97 a dollar, up 0.07% from its Tuesdays close of 64.02.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.543% compared to its previous close of 6.568%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was up 0.35%, China Offshore 0.31%, China Renminbi 0.17%, Taiwan dollar 0.04%. However, Philippines peso was down 0.26%, Japanese yen 0.05%, Malaysian ringgit 0.04%.