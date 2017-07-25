Market Live: Nifty hits historic 10000 mark, Sensex also touches new high

Mumbai: Creating history, the NSE Nifty on Tuesday breached the 10000 level for the first time while the BSE Sensex hit another record high of 32,374.30 in opening trade led by rally in metal, banking, realty and FMCG stocks. The 50-issue Nifty breached the historic 10,000 level by gaining 44.90 points, or 0.45%, to trade at all-time high of 10,011.30, surpassing its previous intra-day high of 9,982.05 touched on Monday. Brokers said sentiment was upbeat on sustained capital inflows and widespread buying by retail investors, driven by strong earnings by some more bluechip companies.

The flagship BSE Sensex, too, climbed 128.43 points, or 0.39%, to trade at new record high of 32,374.30, breaking its previous record high of 32,320.86 reached in Monday’s trade. The gauge rallied 341.47 points in the previous two sessions. Besides, expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank at its meeting next month too bolstered trading sentiments as participants indulged in raising their bets, they said. Top performers during initial trade were Hero MotoCorpt, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, SBI, M&M, Dr Reddy’s, Adani Ports and ITC Ltd, rising by up to 1.28%. Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.09% while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.13%. Shanghai Composite Index down 0.32%. Here are the latest updates.

■ 10.20am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 28 points, or 0.09%, to 32,274, while the Nifty 50 rises 5 points, or 0.05%, to 9,971.

■ 10.00am: Idea Cellular Ltd rose 4% to Rs95.70 after CNBC TV reported that Competition Commission of India (CCI) is said to clear Vodafone-Idea merger deal.

■ 9.45am: United Spirit Ltd fell 1.4% to Rs2,603 after the company was cut to neutral from buy at Goldman Sachs.

■ 9.22am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 66 points, or 0.21%, to 32,312, while the Nifty 50 rises 26 points, or 0.26%, to 9,992.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.41 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.37 a dollar, down 0.05% from its Monday’s close of 64.34.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.413%, compared to its previous close of 6.414%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Philippines peso was down 0.18%, South Korean won 0.13%, Thai baht 0.1%, Indonesian rupiah 0.1% and Malaysian ringgit 0.1%. However, China offshore was up 0.05%.

With inputs from PTI