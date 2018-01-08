Rupee erases gains, trades flat against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.315% compared to its previous close of 7.288%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee erased all the morning gains and was trading little changed against the US dollar on Monday.

At 2pm, the home currency was trading at 63.39 a dollar, up 0.01% from its Friday’s close of 63.37. Earlier in the morning, the rupee opened at 63.32 a dollar and hit a high of 63.29, a level last seen on 29 April 2015.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.52%, or 178.03 points, to 34,331.88. The local equity markets rose for a third session and advanced over 1.5% or 500 points. So far in 2018, it gained nearly 0.3%.

On Friday, the government forecast economic growth slowing to 6.5% in the year to 31 March from 7.1% in the previous year. The forecast released by the Central Statistics Office assumes that the economy is on a recovery path. The economy grew at 6% in the six months ended 30 September, indicating that it will accelerate to 7% in the second half ending 31 March, if the forecast is to come true.

In the year 2017, the rupee gained 6.35% and Sensex rose 28%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.73 billion and $23.27 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.315% compared to its previous close of 7.288%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Malaysian ringgit was up 0.23%, Taiwan dollar 0.13%, Thai baht 0.12% and Indonesian rupiah rose 0.1%. However, South Korean won was down 0.38%, Singapore dollar 0.15%, Japanese yen 0.12% and China offshore fell 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.004, up 0.06% from its previous close of 91.949.