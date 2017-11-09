Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.93% compared to its previous close of 6.94%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday was trading marginally higher against the US dollar in opening trade.

The rupee opened at 64.95 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.92 against the dollar, up 0.04% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.96.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.93% compared to its previous close of 6.94%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.4% or 134.51 points to 33,353.32 points. So far this year, it has gained 24.76%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.57%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $6.49 billion and $22.69 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.23%, Philippines peso 0.09%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05% and China offshore 0.04%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.12%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.886, up 0.02% from its previous close of 94.866.