Bad loans, stressed assets in Indian banks estimated at Rs10 trillion: Arvind Subramanian

New Delhi: Bad loans and stressed assets in Indian banks are estimated at Rs10 trillion, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Wednesday.

The government announced on Tuesday a Rs2.11 trillion recapitalisation plan for its state-owned banks over the next two years, in a bid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle a major drag on the economy that has frustrated his attempts to boost growth.