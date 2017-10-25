Bad loans, stressed assets in Indian banks estimated at Rs10 trillion: Arvind Subramanian
Bad loans and stressed assets in Indian banks are estimated at Rs10 trillion, says chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian
New Delhi: Bad loans and stressed assets in Indian banks are estimated at Rs10 trillion, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Wednesday.
The government announced on Tuesday a Rs2.11 trillion recapitalisation plan for its state-owned banks over the next two years, in a bid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle a major drag on the economy that has frustrated his attempts to boost growth.
First Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 01 14 PM IST
Latest News »
- SC to hear UP govt plea against order to demolish parking lot near Taj Mahal
- SC to hear Centre’s plea on withdrawal of forces from Darjeeling, Kalimpong
- 4 million income tax payers spared from demands for return discrepancies
- New tool to improve Indian monsoon forecast
- Govt retains GPF interest rate at 7.8% for October-December
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share