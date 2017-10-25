 Bad loans, stressed assets in Indian banks estimated at Rs10 trillion: Arvind Subramanian - Livemint
Last Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 01 14 PM IST

Bad loans, stressed assets in Indian banks estimated at Rs10 trillion: Arvind Subramanian

Bad loans and stressed assets in Indian banks are estimated at Rs10 trillion, says chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian
Reuters
The government announced on Tuesday a Rs2.11 trillion recapitalization plan for its state-owned banks. Photo: Mint
The government announced on Tuesday a Rs2.11 trillion recapitalization plan for its state-owned banks. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Bad loans and stressed assets in Indian banks are estimated at Rs10 trillion, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Wednesday.

The government announced on Tuesday a Rs2.11 trillion recapitalisation plan for its state-owned banks over the next two years, in a bid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle a major drag on the economy that has frustrated his attempts to boost growth.

First Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 01 14 PM IST
