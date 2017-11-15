Where are you in India’s wealth distribution?

Credit Suisse’s latest annual Global Wealth Report says India is home to 245,000 dollar millionaires. The country has a share of 0.7% of the global top 1% by wealth.

Credit Suisse’s latest annual Global Wealth Report says India is home to 245,000 dollar millionaires. The country has a share of 0.7% of the global top 1% by wealth, who collectively own half the world’s total wealth. In India, 340,000 adults are part of this elite group. There are 1,820 adult Indians who have wealth over $50 million, and, at the very apex, 760 have more than $100 million.

The chart shows India’s wealth pyramid. At the bottom, 92.3% of adults have wealth less than $10,000. Above that, in the $10,000 to $100,000 bracket, we have 7.2% of Indian adults. And 0.5% of us have wealth over $100,000.

Incidentally, the upper limit of the bottom bracket, or $10,000 is very high by Indian standards because median wealth in India is a mere $1,295 per adult.