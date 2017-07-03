Market Live: Sensex jumps 300 points on GST euphoria, Nifty reclaims 9,600 mark

Mumbai: The market hit a bright spot straightaway on Monday as the Sensex moved beyond 31,000 at the start, extending its weekend gains following the GST kick-off amid mixed Asian cues. However, growth of eight core sectors slowed to 3.6% in May dragged down by coal and fertilisers, which acted as a sobering factor.

The 30-share index, after soaring 337 points to touch a high of 31,258.33 at the outset, let go of some gains and traded at 31,069.20, up 147.59 points, or 0.48%. FMCG, metal, consumer durables, realty and auto stocks went higher by up to 3.42%. The gauge had rallied 87.29 points in the previous two sessions. The NSE index Nifty recaptured the 9,600 level by surging 91.85 points, or 0.96%, to 9,612.75. Investors remained optimistic of the GST rollout on 1 July as they felt that the sweeping tax reform will give huge momentum to the country’s economy and tempt global businesses to invest here, traders said. ITC climbed 5.79%, Tata Steel 1.16% and M&M 1.10%. Here are the latest updates

■ 11.08am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 299 points, or 0.97%, to 31,220, while the Nifty 50 rises 82 points, or 0.86%, to 9,603.

■ 10.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 205 points, or 0.66%, to 31,126, while the Nifty 50 rises 58 points, or 0.61%, to 9,579.

■ 10.20am: Adani Enterprises Ltd rose 3.6% to Rs137.20 after CNBC TV reported that the company may demerge company into four verticals.

■ 10.10am: NBCC India Ltd rose 2% to Rs206.50 after the company said it signed Rs2,500 contract for SDMC headquarter construction.

■ 10.00am: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 1.3% to Rs7,313.45. The company said its passenger vehicles sales in June in the domestic market rose marginally 1% to 93,057 units over a year ago period. Even as the Utility vehicles sales kept up the sales momentum advancing 43%, entry level models such as Alto and Wagon R dropped 8%.

■ 9.50am: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd rose 1.3% to Rs 1365.15. The company on Saturday reported 8% decline in total sales at 35,716 units in June. The company had sold 39,009 units in the same month last year. In the domestic market, sales were down 3% at 33,861 units last month compared to 34,989 units in June 2016. Exports were down 54% at 1,855 units in June against 4,020 units in the same month last year.

■ 9.40am: Bajaj Auto Ltd fell 1.1% to Rs2,760 after the company said its sales for the June fell 23% from a year ago to 2.45 lakh against 3.17 lakh.

■ 9.35am: Ashok Leyland Ltd rose 4% to Rs97.65 after the company said its sales for the June month rose 11% to 12,330 units against 11,108 units a year ago.

■ 9.30am: Dilip Buildcon Ltd shares rose 4% to Rs466 after brokerage firm Credit Suisse rated the stock with new ‘outperform’ citing strong revenue and earnings growth expectation. It also increased target price of the stock to Rs650 a share.

■ 9.25am: Shares in fertilizer companies rise after the government fixed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on fertilizer at 5% instead of 12% decided earlier. Nagarjuna Fertilizers rose as much as 8.3%, Gujarat State Fertilizers 4.8%, National Fertilizers 8.3%, Zuari Agro Chemicals 3%, Mangalore Chemicals 3.7% and Chambal Fertilisers 6.3%

■ 9.20am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 146 points, or 0.47%, to 31,068, while the Nifty 50 rises 45 points, or 0.47%, to 9,566.

■ 9.15am:The rupee opened at 64.67 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.66 a dollar, down 0.12% from its Friday’s close of 64.58.

■ 9.12am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.51%, compared to its previous close of 6.511%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: ITC Ltd jumped 8% to Rs345 as investors continued to buy the stock as uncertainty regarding the final taxes in transition to goods and services tax (GST) is over. According to the notification issued by the central excise department, basic excise duty and additional excise duty are repealed and only the national calamity is continuing under the GST regime for cigarettes.

■ 9.05am: IT stocks fell. Wipro Ltd fell 1.8%, TCS decline 0.6%.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.18%, Malaysian ringgit 0.14%, Singapore dollar 0.13%, Thai baht 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.1% and China renminbi 0.07%. However, Indonesian rupiah was up 0.09%.

With inputs from PTI