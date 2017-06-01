Claris Lifesciences shares gain over 5%

On the volume front, 3.10 lakh shares of Claris Lifesciences were traded on BSE during the day. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Shares of Claris Lifesciences on Thursday surged over 5% after the company said it underwent an audit by the USFDA for Pharmacovigilance in the last week of May and has not received any observations.

The stock gained 5.40% to end at Rs344.70 on BSE. During the day, it soared 11.90% to Rs 366. The company’s market valuation rose by Rs96.95 crore to Rs 1,880.95 crore.

On the volume front, 3.10 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE during the day.

“Claris Lifesciences along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Claris Injectables Ltd announced today that it underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from May 29-31 with no observation (i483s),” the company said in a BSE filing.