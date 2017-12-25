Dilip Buildcon gets board approval to raise Rs600 crore via NCDs

Dilip Buildcon’s board has approved the proposal to raise Rs600 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon on Monday said its board has approved the proposal to raise Rs600 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The board “has approved the authority for issuance and allotment of debentures of Rs 600 crore in the form of senior, secured, unlisted, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debenture on a private placement basis” in the meeting held on Monday, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company will issue and allot up to 6,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs10 lakh each in dematerialized form, bearing a coupon rate of 8.90% payable at six months every year on a private placement basis.

The shares of Dilip Buildcon had closed at the BSE on Friday at Rs992.30.