Dilip Buildcon gets board approval to raise Rs600 crore via NCDs
New Delhi: Infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon on Monday said its board has approved the proposal to raise Rs600 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
The board “has approved the authority for issuance and allotment of debentures of Rs 600 crore in the form of senior, secured, unlisted, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debenture on a private placement basis” in the meeting held on Monday, it said in a regulatory filing.
The company will issue and allot up to 6,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs10 lakh each in dematerialized form, bearing a coupon rate of 8.90% payable at six months every year on a private placement basis.
The shares of Dilip Buildcon had closed at the BSE on Friday at Rs992.30.
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
‘Pay up or we go to NCLT’ is proving to be a very credible threat
Mortgage king HDFC in market to shine up subsidiaries
RBI Financial Stability Report shows rising stress in agriculture and industry
Is another bad loan wave waiting to happen?
Monte Carlo Fashions: brand leverage and retail expansion to drive growth