Rupee opens lower against US dollar on Asian cues

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday weakened against the US dollar, tracking losses in the Asian currencies markets.

At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 65.10 a dollar, down 0.09% from its Wednesday’s close of 65.04. The rupee opened at 65.08 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 65.08 and 65.12, respectively.

The benchmark Sensex index gained 0.07% or 21.90 points to 32411.86 in pre-opening trade. So far this year, it has risen 21.73%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.35%, while foreign investors bought $4.8 billion and $21.93 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.79% compared to its previous close of 6.76%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Asian currencies were trading lower. Japanese yen 0.220%, Malaysian Ringgit 0.213%, China renminbi 0.178%, China offshore 0.163%, Indonesian rupiah 0.118%, Taiwan dollar 0.069%, Singapore dollar 0.059%, South Korean won 0.041%, Philippines peso 0.029% and Thai Baht 0.003%. However, Hong Kong dollar gained 0.029% .

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.762, up 0.07% from its previous close of 93.701.