Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower, HDFC falls 1%

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens marginally higher against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose. The Indian rupee trades stronger against the US dollar. The shares of M&M rise, SunPharma whereas the shares of Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Infosys fall. Here are the latest updates

■ 9.30am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 16 points, or 0.05%, to 31,194, while the Nifty 50 falls 3 points, or 0.04%, to 9,610.

■ 9.25am: Confidence Petroleum India Ltd rose 5% to Rs 17.27 after the company said in a notice to BSE that it got Rs 362 crore order from BPCL, HPCL and IOCL.

■ 9.23am: Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) Ltd fell 1% to Rs 1627 after the bank said on Tuesday said it has an exposure of Rs909 crore to one of the accounts identified by the Reserve Bank of India’s internal advisory committee for insolvency proceedings.

■ 9.20am: ABC Bearings Ltd hits 20% upper circuit to Rs 285.70 while Timken India rose 3% to Rs 695. ABC Bearing said its board approved merger with Timken India subject to approval by the NCLT

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.72 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.68 a dollar, up 0.08% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.74.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.547%, compared to its previous close of 6.549%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading higher. Japanese yen was up 0.27%, China offshore 0.17%, South Korean won 0.17%, Singapore dollar 0.12%, Indonesian rupiah 0.12%, China renminbi 0.09% and Thai Baht 0.05%.